LIVE UPDATES: Jury deliberations continue Tuesday in trial of Robert Telles

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A murder trial nearly two years in the making is now underway at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas.

Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German in September 2022.

Jaewon Jung has been in the courtroom for nearly every development along the way, and she's sharing updates here as the trial unfolds.

What to know ahead of Robert Telles' trial for the killing of Jeff German

Telles is being represented by defense attorney Robert Draskovich. State prosecutors in this case are Pamela Weckerly and Christopher Hamner.

Monday, Aug. 12, marked the beginning of choosing the jury, a two-day process we followed in the courtroom.

Follow along with courtroom updates from Channel 13 reporter Jaewon Jung below.

LIVE UPDATES

Day 12

11:27 a.m. | The jury is asking for another laptop to look over additional evidence. They've also asked to see a video the prosecution showed during its closing arguments, when they used a split-screen to compare Telles' walk with video of the suspect in German's murder walking.

They've also asked the court to provide an exhibit number for evidence of Jeff German's articles written about Robert Telles while he was Clark County public administrator.

Jury questions:

Can we get another laptop to review digital evidence?



Can we get side-by-side Telles walk comparison video?



Could we get the exhibit number for the Jeff German news articles?



Attorneys are discussing resolutions.#TellesTrial

11:20 a.m. | Robert Telles has entered the court room along with his defense attorney and state prosecutors to hear the jury's question. Those gathered are waiting on Judge Michelle Leavitt.

11:02 a.m. | We've learned the jury has another question. It's not clear yet what they will ask.

11 a.m. | Alyssa Bethencourt is live from the Regional Justice Center with an update on the second day of jury deliberations.

Jury deliberations continue in trial of Robert Telles

10:47 a.m. | We've received word from a court spokesperson that the jury in Robert Telles' murder trial resumed their deliberations at 10:43 a.m.

9:28 a.m. | The jury is now scheduled to resume its deliberations at 10:30 a.m.

7:43 a.m. | A second day of jury deliberations in the trial of Robert Telles is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 9 a.m.

It’s Day 2 of jury deliberation in the #TellesTrial.



Recap of Monday: Judge gave jury instructions.

State and defense gave closing arguments.

Recap of Monday: Judge gave jury instructions.

State and defense gave closing arguments.

Jury deliberated from 1:49 pm to 5:56 pm.

On Monday, the state and defense presented their closing arguments — which, for Robert Draskovich, included a video that appears to have caught the jury's attention.

Draskovich showed surveillance footage of the maroon GMC Yukon Denali that police said Jeff German's killer drove to and from the crime scene. Draskovich says the video shows someone with long-ish hair and glasses driving the Denali.

Jurors began their deliberations at 1:49 p.m. and, about three hours in, asked for help zooming in on that video on the laptop they were provided. They also asked for more paper.

They left court at 5:56 p.m. after about four hours of deliberations.

Closing arguments heard, jury begins deliberations on Monday for Robert Telles murder trial

Day 11

5:56 p.m. | Jurors are leaving. Deliberations will continue at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

4:29 p.m. | Jurors continue to deliberate but have two questions: If they could have more paper and if they could have help zooming in on a video. More paper was provided, and an IT person showed the jury how to zoom in on videos on the laptop.

1:49 p.m. | Jury deliberations officially began.

1:02 p.m. | The court breaks for lunch, and then the jury will begin deliberations.

12:50 p.m. | "Mr. Telles might have been our best witness," Hamner said.

Hamner also brings up the fact that Telles testified about lying about the extent of his relationship with a staffer in an interview with Jeff German in May 2022. Now that the stakes are higher, Hamner asks jurors, "could he be lying about other details?"

Hamner asks jurors, if Metro was in on a conspiracy to get Telles, why not let him die in the tub? Telles was attempting to commit suicide when police were trying to take him into custody. But Hamner notes it was Detective Jappe who saved his life.

12:05 p.m. | Draskovich asks panel of jurors took at the over three dozen exhibits from defense showing "a man with hair" in the Yukon Denali. Prosecutor Christopher Hamner presents a rebuttal.

Hamner says the evidence is clear in Telles being the person to murder Jeff German.

"It is too hard to commit a murder in the digital era, you leave too many breadcrumbs behind," Hamner said.

Hamner says the thing that struck him with this case is no one knew what the public administrator does before this case so it "makes no sense" that all numerous entities and people would conspire to kill Jeff German.

Hamner also presents side-by-side photos of Telles' walk and suspect's walk, saying it is very particular.

Hamner says he gives Telles "credit for being thoughtful" with his actions, but he was still an amateur.

Hamner also claims it wasn't sawdust that was found in the duffel bag police found at Telles' house. He said it is pieces of the cut up sun hat.

11:55 a.m. | Telles' defense attorney Robert Draskovich presents the picture of a man driving a Yukon on Sept. 2, 2022, at around 10:40 a.m. on 1406 Wintergreen Drive.

He says the profile appears to show a man with hair and glasses.

He says the profile appears to show a man with hair and glasses.#TellesTrial



Draskovich went on to present the reasons the defense believes Compass Realty had reason to frame Telles.

11:27 a.m. | Telles' defense attorney Robert Draskovich begins presenting closing arguments.

Draskovich says that German's DNA was not found anywhere by the crime scene, and that the the state did not provide positive identification of the vehicle or of Telles at the scene of the murder. He also said there was no evidence of Telles sustaining any injuries in the presumed struggle of German's murder.

10:52 a.m. | Weckerly shows surveillance footage from the home across the street from German's. It shows him being attacked.

"The entire time of that two minutes, Mr. Telles is attacking Mr. German with a weapon. So that demonstrates an attempt to kill," Weckerly says. "It's kind of a long time to be inflicting injuries on another individual."

10:47 a.m. | By September 5 and 6, Las Vegas police have released images of German's suspected killer and the suspect's car, a maroon GMC Yukon Denali.

Weckerly tells the jury the suspect's car is identical to the one owned by Telles and shows them additional text messages between Telles and Roberta Lee-Kennett, the public administrator's office employee with whom he admitted having an affair.

She's now explaining to the jury that the state is not required to produce a murder weapon for a defendant to be convicted.

Telles, who looked outraged during much of Weckerly's statement, now looks upset. At one point, he appears to be fighting back tears.

10:37 a.m. | In July, it becomes clear the German isn't done reporting on the public administrator's office, Weckerly says, showing the records request German made to Clark County after his initial four articles were published.

Telles was notified of the records request on Aug. 8, according to internal emails presented by the prosecution. By Aug. 12, Weckerly says Google Maps images of German's home show up on Telles' phone. She shows additional photos found on Telles' phone which the prosecution argues demonstrate Telles used proprietary county software to search for German's personal information.

"Moving to September; on September 1, that's when Mr. Telles received notification that the county was getting ready to release all of those documents that were subject to [German's] public records request," Weckerly says.

About 15 hours later, German was murdered, she tells the jury.

10:32 a.m. | State prosecutor Pamela Weckerly is now presenting closing arguments. She begins by presenting articles Jeff German wrote about Telles and showing text messages Telles sent to German after losing his bid for re-election as public administrator.

She shows posts from Telles' campaign website and social media posts where Telles called German a "bully."

"But the reality is he lost that primary election after those articles were written, and he attributed it to those articles written by Mr. German," Weckerly told the jury.

"He was clearly incredibly upset that those articles were written and that it resulted in him losing that primary," Weckerly says.

10:15 a.m. | Judge Michelle Leavitt is now reading the jury instructions about how to render their verdict. There were 32 rules on the jury instructions.

8:16 a.m. | Closing arguments in the trial of Robert Telles are expected to begin on Monday. Channel 13 has been warned the prosecution may show graphic images during its closing statement to the jury.

Telles took the stand last week and maintained that he believes he was framed for the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

Here's what you may have missed on Day 10:

Closing arguments to begin next week in Robert Telles murder trial

Day 10

1:40 p.m. | The defense and the state both conclude their cases. Court will be back in session at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26.

A hearing is taking place outside of the jury. The defense and the state receive jury instructions.

Hearing take place outside of jury.



1:28 p.m. | Following a recess, the defense calls Matthew Hovanec back to the stand. Hovanec testifies he cannot speak definitively whether the "where are you" message on Telles' phone was deleted.

11:45 a.m. | LVMPD Det. Justine Gatus is back on the stand. She testifies that the drive from Telles' home to the Planet Fitness gym on West Charleston Boulevard takes about 4 to 6 minutes.

Gatus says data from Telles' Ring doorbell camera was extracted, but there was nothing of relevance.

11:39 a.m. | State prosecutor Christopher Hamner is questioning Matthew Hovanec, a forensic lab supervisory for LVMPD.

Hamner asks Hovanec about texts on Telles' phone pertaining to fried rice, because Telles claims he cut his finger while making fried rice for his daughter.

After that, the state calls LVMPD Det. Justine Gatus back to the stand.

State now calling Detective Justine Gatus back on stand.#TellesTrial



11:04 a.m. | State prosecutor Christopher Hamner is now cross-examining Telles again.

"At the end of the day, you're just the victim in this whole thing?" Hamner asks Telles.

"Yes," Telles says.

Telles' defense rests their case. The prosecution is now calling back Matthew Hovanec, a forensic lab supervisor for LVMPD.

Hamner: "At the end of the day, you're just the victim this whole thing?"

Telles: "Yes."#TellesTrial

10:59 a.m. | "I am not the type of person who could brutally murder another man," Telles says.

10:50 a.m. | Talking about Roberta Lee-Kennett, the woman with whom he admitted having an affair, Telles says "We were close. We Were too close." He also claims German was "never going to get information about us."

"I just made a stupid mistake, but I didn't kill Mr. German," Telles said.

10:44 a.m. | On the stand, Telles is raising similar issues with the police investigation that he discussed in his previous testimony to jurors. He claims police "leaked to media" about items that were found in his home during their search, but questions why they "didn't leak" information about what was found in the forensic search of his phone. He also questioned why there is no body-worn camera footage of the search of his house.

10:36 a.m. | Robert Telles is back on the stand after a brief recess which Robert Draskovich said was needed to help prepare his client for re-direct, which is the defense's opportunity to rebut Thursday's cross-examination.

9:47 a.m. | Court is back in session and, to kick things off, prosecutors have called retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Det. Clifford Mogg back to the stand.

Mogg was asked about Telles' wife's Apple Watch. On Thursday, prosecutor Christopher Hamner ended his cross-examination of Telles by asking about a message found on the watch. Telles' wife had texted him, "Where are you?" at 10:35 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2022. That same message was not found on Telles' phone.

Mogg testifies that he was made aware Telles had deleted messages from his phone.

She said she called reporting it on 9/5/22 after this picture came out.#TellesTrial



7:50 a.m. | The trial of Robert Telles is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

On Thursday, Telles finished testifying in his own defense and was grilled on cross-examination by state prosecutor Christopher Hamner.

Here's what you may have missed on Day 9:

Prosecutor grills Robert Telles; defendant denies murder but admits to affair

Day 9

4:11 p.m. | Court is done for the day. The trial is scheduled to resume on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

3:43 p.m. | Text exchanges between Telles and a coworker, Nicole Lofton, are being shown in court. In the messages, Telles expresses fear that Jeff German's articles would jeopardize his career.

Hamner also shows Telles a text message from his wife's Apple watch during the time of German's murder. He's asking Telles why his wife asked him "Where are you?" at approximately 10:30 a.m., the same time the suspect's car was seen driving in German's neighborhood.

"If you left your house and left your phone at home on the morning of September 2, and your wife is asking you 'where are you,' it would have been impossible for you to answer that question, correct?" Hamner asks Telles.

"If in fact I left my phone at home, then yes," Telles says.

"At this time I have no further questions for this witness," Hamner says.

2:38 p.m. | Hamner is now asking Telles why he agreed to do a sit-down interview with Jeff German.

Hamner: "When you spoke with him, were you truthful in your interview?"

Telles: "Not entirely, no."

Hamner: "What were you untruthful about?"

Telles: "About the extent of the relationship with me and Roberta Lee-Kennett...We had a romantic affair with each other."

Telles adds he didn't think that was "the public's business."

Telles also told jurors he believes if Jeff German didn't write about him, he probably would have won his bid for re-election. But, he says he was ready to go back into probate law when he was beaten in the primary.

"By August 8, how are you feeling about Jeff German's next article?" Hamner asks Telles.

"I don't recall," Telles says.

2:25 p.m. | "I want to now talk to you about this conspiracy a little bit," Hamner says. He starts asking Telles if individual people in the public administrator's office are part of the conspiracy.

"The best way to take me down would be to frame me for Mr. German's murder," Telles says.

Hamner refers to Telles' testimony that he was a "thorn in the side" of Compass Realty, which was the subject of his complaint to LVMPD that led to him being put under surveillance by Detective Jappe, who testified previously.

"If they hated you so much...why didn't they just kill you?" Hamner asks.

"Because if they'd killed me, would that have stopped [the investigation]? ...Murdering me would have not discredited me," Telles says.

2:15 p.m. | Hamner is now showing another image from the extraction report on Telles' phone that shows a desktop monitor with information from a government website about Jeff German, including addresses associated with him and cars registered in his name.

The report Hamner is showing, he says, is proprietary software used at the public administrator's office that allows government employees to look up private information about people. Hamner says German was searched in that system.

"Did you typically have random people coming into your office and using your desktop software?" Hamner asks.

"I didn't allow it, but that's not to say that it didn't happen, sir," Telles says.

Hamner has been cross examining Telles for almost an hour.



2:04 p.m. | Hamner asks to cue up the extraction report that shows data from Telles' phone, including images from Google Maps that showed the street view of German's house.

Telles says he would have no reason to go to German's house or know where he lived, but he has "come to know" the house as German's.

"So you would agree with me that if you were planning to kill someone at their house, it would be a good idea to get a lay of the land, right?" Hamner asks Telles.

"I've never planned to kill anyone," Telles says.

After some more back-and-forth, Hamner asks Telles why there are over 100 images of German's neighborhood in his phone.

"If it is there, then I didn't put it there," Telles says.

A criminal defense lawyer tells me he's "never seen that" before.#TellesTrial



1:54 p.m. | Hamner now says "let's talk about your house for a second."

He's showing photos of the gray Nike shoe that was found in pieces underneath Telles' couch during the search.

Hamner also notes that the orange vest the suspect wore in surveillance footage and the murder weapon were not found at Telles' house.

"If LVMPD wanted to frame you, why wasn't the murder weapon found at your house?" Hamner asks him.

"I don't know," Telles says. "That's a good question."

1:48 p.m. | Hamner is pressing Telles on his claims that there is a conspiracy against him.

"There's one thing I didn't hear you mention [in your testimony]. The DNA...You're not disputing your DNA is under Mr. German's fingernails, are you?" Hamner asks Telles. "Yes, I am," Telles says.

"At some point or another, I believe it was planted, because I did not kill Mr. German," Telles said.

"So you at least acknowledge your DNA was under his fingernails?" Hamner asks.

"No," Telles replies.

"OK, so you're just going to disregard what all these other witnesses said," Hamner says.

1:44 p.m. | Now they're discussing the rims on the suspect's SUV, which Telles says do not match the rims on his Yukon Denali. Hamner is asking Telles to compare the wheels and tires of his vehicle to the suspect's vehicle.

When asked, Telles agrees both SUVs have similar rims. Hamner points out that's not what he told the jury.

Hamner notes the rims are actually identical and the front windows are not tinted, but the back windows are tinted.#TellesTrial @KTNV pic.twitter.com/ilMuwB5C1G — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 22, 2024

1:32 p.m. | Court is back in session after a recess. Robert Telles faces cross-examination from state prosecutor Christopher Hamner.

Hamner is asking Telles about his response to seeing photos from Jeff German's autopsy in court. Telles describes the images as "gruesome" and said he's "not used to seeing dead people."

Next, Hamner is asking about Telles' suggestion that he thinks German's killing was a professional hit.

Hamner: "You believe professional assassins like to draw attention to themselves?"

Telles: "Yes, sir. If they're framing someone."

Hamner is now showing surveillance video that shows German's killer returning to the scene a short time after the reporter was slain. He asks Telles why he thinks the killer would come back.

"Using your logic, if the killer wanted to be seen, why wouldn't he have just parked on [German's street]?" Hamner asks Telles. "Do you believe that was all part of the plan."

"I would like to believe that I wouldn't use my own car if I was the person who did this," Telles said.

11:36 a.m. | Telles has now wrapped up his narrative testimony. He ended with "I never killed anyone. I did not kill Mr. German."

The state will begin its cross-examination after a court recess.

Cross examination will happen after a recess.#TellesTrial



11:30 a.m. | He's now addressing the incoming and outgoing texts, calls and data on his phone on the day of German's murder.

Telles says he was at home at 10:43 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2022 and says he went to the gym around 12 p.m.

Regarding the lack of outgoing messages from his cell phone that day, Telles says he doesn't feel the need to respond to every single message immediately and he "personally [doesn't] think there's anything suspicious" about his phone activity.

11:26 a.m. | After he lost his re-election bid, Telles says he wanted to sue German over his reporting. That's why he claims he had so many Google street images of German's house on his phone.

11:06 a.m. | Telles is now addressing social media posts he directed toward German, which he says made no threats to the reporter.

He also addressed previous testimony about his internet search history, which showed he had searched "Jeff German las vegas," according to evidence presented in court. Telles admits he did do that search because he was trying to find a way to push his campaign website up in the search results so people could read his response to German's articles.

10:57 a.m. | Telles asks to show photos of his house after Metro finished their search. He appears a bit emotional as his attorney, Robert Draskovich, begins showing the photos, and then starts to cry.

"I found my wife sitting on the floor in our bedroom in the middle of this mess. So, this for me, was the thing that just broke me. I knew I didn't do this thing, and yet the police claimed to have this evidence, did what they did to me. And I have a $1 million life insurance policy. I didn't want my family to have to go through more torture. I don't know what I was thinking but I thought you know, if I can avoid the pain that they're going to suffer during this whole circus and put some money into their hands to make up for me not being there...but I'm not guilty. I didn't kill Mr. German. But as you can see, I attempted suicide."

Telles now alleges Det. Derek Jappe met him in the ambulance and attempted to "extract a confession" from him.

"And I wish I had the audio to prove that to you, but apparently it doesn't exist," he told the jury.

10:50 a.m. | Telles asks to present to jurors a picture of the suspect's pants. His attorney is holding up the pants for jurors. Telles says "they are not the same." The prosecution objects and the pants are put away.

Telles asks to present to jurors a picture of the suspect's pants.



Draskovich is holding up Telles' jeans in front of jurors.



10:43 a.m. | Court is back in session. Jurors just walked in and Telles is back on the stand.

7:53 a.m. | Robert Telles, who started testifying in his own defense on Wednesday, is expected to take the stand again on Thursday morning.

Before Telles started his testimony, three more defense witnesses were called to the stand. They included a cell phone data expert, one of Telles' former co-workers, and the manager of a local Planet Fitness gym.

Here's what you may have missed on Day 8:

Robert Telles maintains innocence in testimony

Day 8

5:01 p.m. | Court is recessed for Wednesday. The trial will resume at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

3:27 p.m. | Robert Telles takes the stand in his own murder trial. He begins by saying this is a day he's been waiting for for almost two years, and reaffirms he is innocent.

Telles went on to say that when the medical examiner testified about how German was murdered, it was the first time he learned exactly how he died. Telles said it sounded like the person, in his opinion, knew what he was doing when murdering German.

Telles said as he's been sitting in a cell for the past two years, he's had a lot of time to think.

He said he plans to reveal the "truth."#TellesTrial



Telles testified how his law background led to him working as the county public administrator.

Telles testified he believes he was framed for this crime, and that it was for the work Telles did against them.

Telles alleges that during estate sales, properties would be bought and then immediately sold for higher prices, in some cases in the same day. He said this set off alarms for him as the public administrator, causing him to pursue the matter.

Telles testified that he was accused of trying to make a profit for himself in this estate sales, but that there was no way for him to do so as a public administrator.

Telles said he brought his concerns to Metro intelligence Detective Derek Jappe.

Almost an hour after first taking the stand, Telles is reminded that his opinions are not relevant in this case, and that his testimony should be limited to facts and observations.

This after prosecutor Christopher Hamner called several objections to Telles' testimony.

Throughout his testimony, Telles is reminded multiple times to speak only of facts and observations, not being allowed to speak on hearsay or making any clarifying remarks on the testimony of other witnesses.

2:53 p.m. | Next witness is Terrence Jamison, a general manager at Planet Fitness on West Charleston near Fort Apache. Telles' defense argues Telles was working out at Planet Fitness at the time of German's murder.

Jamison testifies that Telles checked into the gym at 12:09 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2022.

Based on check-in documents, Jamison testifies he is unable to tell if Telles checked into the gym in-person or using an app.

A juror asked if Jamison's gym location has cameras in the check-in area and if that been requested by authorities. Jamison testifies yes there are cameras but because the day is so far back, the footage is unavailable.

Telles' defense argues Telles was working out at Planet Fitness at the time of German's murder.#TellesTrial



2:16 p.m. | The next witness, who did not wish to be identified, took the stand. She said she was a probate coordinator and that Telles hired her at the public administrator's office.

She said she did not observe expression of anger from Telles after series of articles about him by Jeff German were published.

Witness said she was asked to "pick sides" at the public administrator's office when she was there.

Witness says she was familiar with Telles' gait. She testifies she did not think the suspect's gait in this video matched Telles' gait.

She testifies she did not think the suspect's gait in this video matched Telles' gait.#TellesTrial @KTNV pic.twitter.com/VsBhgCkHNK — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 21, 2024

11:45 a.m. | State prosecutor Chris Hamner notes there is no location data on Telles' phone in the month of August. Hamner asking the witness "can the owner of the phone turn off location information?" Witness replies yes.

Hamner notes to the witness, from 8:48 a.m. to 2:05 p.m. on the day of German was killed, Telles' phone showed no outgoing texts or calls.

On Sept. 2, 2022 8:47 a.m., Telles' phone shows a text exchange with his daughter. Draskovich notes many of the incoming texts, data and calls from 8:48 a.m. to 2:05 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2022 were "junk messages."

A juror asked if there are any methods of taking photos on cell phones without showing media location. Aguero testifies yes.

11:06 a.m. | Aguero testifies analyzing no cell phone tower signals from Telles' phone at German's house on the day of German's murder.

10:46 a.m. | Defense calls first witness of the day, Robert Aguero, a cell phone data expert.

He currently lives in the state of Washington.#TellesTrial



10:36 a.m. | Telles enters the courtroom.

7:33 a.m. | The eighth day of Robert Telles' trial for the killing of Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. It's also the day Telles is expected to take the stand in his own defense.

Day 8 of #TellesTrial begins at 10:30.



Recap of Day 7: Defense began to present its case

Telles advised his rights ahead of taking stand in his own murder trial.

On Tuesday, Telles' attorney, Robert Draskovich, began to present the defense's case and called its first witnesses. Telles was advised again of his right not to testify in the trial.

Day 7

2:50 p.m. | Draskovich confirms his client will testify in his own trial.

2:08 p.m. | Testimony witness concludes for the day. Hearing takes place without presence of jury.

1:41 p.m. | The defense called their second witness, Tracy Migliore. She testified she saw this suspect on Aug. 28, 2022, at Bruce Trent Park. She said she called reporting it on Sept. 5, 2022, after this picture came out.

She said she called reporting it on 9/5/22 after this picture came out.#TellesTrial



10:43 a.m. | Robert Telles has entered the courtroom. Attorneys are in a hearing without the presence of the jury after the prosecution raised concern about one of the witnesses the defense has called to testify.

Tuesday morning, Robert Telles' defense will begin its case. Robert Draskovich, the attorney representing Telles, plans to call upwards of 20 witnesses to testify, according to a document obtained by Channel 13.

The defense first called Dr. Mark Chambers, a clinical and forensic psychologist. Dr. Chambers testified suicide attempts by a person charged with a crime are "not very common" but are more common than attempts by general public. He said attempted suicide doesn't necessarily mean guilty conscience.

Dr. Chambers said he interviewed Telles twice. Once earlier this year that was about three hours long, and a recent one last week, which was about an hour and a half. He testified that he didn't administer any tests and just "captured his description of events."

A juror asked: "Has anyone ever tried to commit suicide in an attempt to gain sympathy?" Dr. Chambers answers yes, but this doesn't necessarily mean that it's true for this case.

Day 6

4:29 p.m. | The prosecution rests its case, which means court will resume tomorrow with the defense calling its witnesses.

Telles' defense plans to call a little over 20 witnesses, including current Clark County public administrator Rita Reid, Telles' successor in the public administrator's office. Detectives Gatus and Jappe are expected to testify again.

The trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m.

1:37 p.m. | State calls Metro homicide Detective Justine Gatus who was on German's homicide investigation on Sept. 3, 2022. Detective Gatus said after releasing photos and a video of the suspect and suspect's car, they received several tips to look into Robert Telles. She testified she then learned of articles German had wrote about Telles.

Gatus testified that an image was found on Telles' phone through an extraction report, showing a gray Nike shoe "identical" to what the suspect was wearing. Gatus also testified to finding a screenshot on Telles' phone of a Google search of "push news articles down."

She said the gray Nike shoe is "identical" to what the suspect was wearing.#TellesTrial



Detective Gatus all addressed the "threatening" voice messages found on German's phone. She said the voices don't identify German and none of the articles German had wrote recently coincided with the content of the voice messages.

Gatus testifies that an article written by German in February 2021 that may have correlated to the content of the voice messages.

This article was written Feb. 2021.#TellesTrial



Gatus testifies she interviewed Schilling and Riffle after German's murder. (They're the two real estate agents who testified last week.) Draskovich asks Gatus if she recalls Schilling not liking Telles.

Gatus' testimony lasted from approximately 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.

11:27 a.m. | Metro commission supervisor Matthew Hovanec is now testifying about forensically downloading data on Telles' phone and work computer. (He explains that "forensically downloading" means collecting data on devices using software, without changing the devices in any way.)

Hovanec says he also performed an extraction report on certain search terms on Telles' phone, which showed Telles had searched "Jeff German las vegas" on June 21, 2022.

Hovanec says there were 132 Google Map images of German's house extracted from Telles' phone on Aug. 12, 2022.

Images of monitor pictures showing a search of Jeff German's info were found on Telles' phone, according to Hovanec. Hovanec testified the images were taken on Aug. 23, 2022.

The URL appears to show a person search.#TellesTrial



11:15 a.m. | Crime scene analyst Christie Baxter is the next to testify about evidence that was impounded at German's home.

She says she was also tasked with taking photos at the public administrator's office, where homicide detectives collected Telles' computer.

She said homicide detectives collected Telles' computer at the office.



11:05 a.m. | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Det. Taylor Tolliver is the first witness to testify on Monday. She testifies she was one of the detectives conducting surveillance on Telles at his residence in September of 2022.

On Sept. 6, 2022, Tolliver testifies Telles was seen washing the exterior of three of his vehicles.

10:43 a.m. | Jeff German's family and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson are present in the courtroom as proceedings get underway.

Day 5

4 p.m. | Next up is SWAT Officer Levi Hancock. Footage from his body-worn camera is also shown court, which shows when he arrested Telles at his home in Peccole Ranch.

Hancock is the last to testify this week. The trial is scheduled to resume at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

2:37 p.m. | Det. Derek Jappe is the next to testify. He says Telles told him about alleged corruption by a company called Compass Realty, which prompted police to open an investigation.

That means Jappe was investigating Telles at the time of German's murder — but Jappe testifies Telles was not being surveilled on the day German was killed because he'd already been under surveillance the day before.

Jappe says they spread out when someone is being surveilled to make it less suspicious.#TellesTrial



Jappe says police typically don't conduct surveillance like that multiple days in a row to mitigate the risk of someone noticing they're being followed.

1:46 p.m. | LVMPD patrol Officer Anthony Mariscal has now taken the stand, telling jurors he was the first officer to arrive on scene after Jeff German's body was found.

Footage from Mariscal's body-worn camera is shown in court. It shows him asking questions of neighbors Holly and Roy Bailey, who discovered German's body.

11:41 a.m. | Roberta Lee-Kennett takes the stand. She's the woman who was allegedly in an inappropriate relationship with Telles while he was public administrator and she worked in the public administrator's office.

She tells the court that when Telles took office as public administrator he implemented a lot of changes and it was "very divisive."

Lee-Kennett says Telles told her about German's reporting, and adds that she herself had a brief conversation with German in the course of his investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct and a hostile work environment under Telles.

She says she was "upset and embarrassed" about the subject of German's reporting, telling jurors Telles said he "hated" German.

When she heard German had been killed, Lee-Kennett said she texted Telles and opted not to go into work out of fear for her own safety.

Text exchanges between Telles and Lee-Kennett were shown in court, including a message Lee-Kennett sent to Telles advising him "not to drive his Yukon around." When she saw photos of the vehicle police believed belonged to German's killer, she says she was "starting to suspect" Telles could be involved.

Draskovich now cross examining Lee-Kennett.



When Telles' defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, had his chance to question Lee-Kennett, she testified that Telles was putting together an independent investigation of alleged bribery taking place in the public administrator's office.

11:25 a.m. | We're now hearing from Dan Kulin, who worked at the Clark County communications office in 2022. He tells jurors he received a records request from Jeff German in July 2022. Kulin said he personally knew German because they previously worked together at the Las Vegas Sun.

This is the email Kulin sent to Telles notifying him of the records requests from German.#TellesTrial



On Aug. 8 (less than a month before German was killed), Kulin sent an email to Telles notifying him of a records request from the Las Vegas Review-Journal which included emails, Microsoft Teams messages and text messages between Telles and a public administrator's office staffer named Roberta Lee-Kennett, with whom Telles allegedly had an inappropriate relationship. Lee-Kennett is expected to testify next.

10:24 a.m. | Kimberly Dannenberger, a Metro forensic scientist, is now testifying. She says she analyzed various swabs from German and concluded there was "a mixture of DNA profiles found on fingernail clippings from his left hand. There was "foreign DNA" detected in fingernail clippings taken from German's right hand, Dannenberger told the court.

When she received a buccal swab from Telles, Dannenberger says it was compared to the "foreign DNA" found under German's fingernails.

She testified to the DNA mixture being from Telles and German was 40.9 septillion times more likely than it being German and someone else. (Septillion means 1 followed by 24 zeroes.)

10:06 a.m. | Metro forensic scientist trainee Melanie Koljenovic testifies that she examined other evidence from the case, including a pair of gray shoes, scissors, a knife, and piece of a straw hat. She also outlined which evidence she examined was positive and negative for blood.

9:40 a.m. | Anastasia Barton, a forensic lab technician for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, is the first witness called to the stand. Barton testifies to examining Jeff German's fingernail clippings for blood, as well as testing evidence from his left foot and ankle and a buccal swab.

Day 4

In day four of Robert Telles' murder trial, seven more witnesses took the stand.

But before the new witnesses were called, Thursday began with cross examination of retired homicide detective Cliff Mogg, who began testimony on Wednesday.

Mogg said he served a search warrant on Telles' home and, when he saw the maroon Yukon Denali himself, he was confident it was the vehicle used in German's murder.

But Telles' attorney, Robert Draskovich, called into question how Mogg was sure and stressed that the last time the Denali was seen was still relatively far from Telles' home. Although, Mogg testified it was "right around the corner" from Telles' home.

Next, medical examiner Stephanie Yagi testified. She told jurors she performs about 250 autopsies per year and performed an autopsy on Jeff German's body.

Yagi said there were six stabs and seven incisions found on German's body, including some wounds found on German's hands which appeared to be out of self-defense.

The cause and manner of German's death was ruled homicide by multiple sharp force injuries, Yagi testified.

The next witness was Jennifer Manning, a senior crime scene analyst. She testified she was present during German's autopsy and took a buccal swab of German. A few days after German's killing, Manning said she also took pictures and a buccal swab of Telles.

Then, two real estate agents who worked with Telles when he was public administrator testified.

Zachary Schilling said he met Telles in 2020 and helped sell probate homes to the public administrator's office.

Schilling testified while he did have a disagreement about commission on a house, he had no malice toward Telles.

He said when he saw pictures of German's murder suspect released by police and the car involved, he called police.

Kristen Riffle also works with Schilling and testified. She said she met Telles through Schilling.

Next up, Metro homicide detective Edgar Nahum testified that he assisted detectives when they served a search warrant on Robert Telles' home.

Homicide detectives James Milligan and John Hoffman closed out testimony for Thursday. Both were part of the squad serving the search warrant on Telles' home in September 2022 and testified to finding evidence like a cut-up straw hat.

5:14 p.m. | Court has adjourned for the day and is scheduled to resume Friday at 9:30 a.m.

3:51 p.m. | Homicide Det. Edgar Nahum and two other homicide detectives will now testify about the search of Robert Telles' home several days after German was killed and what evidence was recovered there.

3:41 p.m. | Kristen Riffle, who works in real estate with Schilling, takes the stand next. She testifies that when she and Schilling saw a picture of the suspect's car, they noticed it was the same as Telles'. She says she told Schilling to call the police.

Witness Kristen Riffle works with Schilling in real estate.



3:11 p.m. | Zachary Schilling, a real estate agent, takes the stand next. He testifies he met Telles in 2020 while helping the public administrator's office sell probate houses.

Schilling recalls seeing the surveillance video released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department which showed the person suspected of killing German. When he saw it, he says he thought "that looks like someone I know."

2:15 p.m. | Senior crime scene analyst Jennifer Manning takes the stand and testifies she was present during German's autopsy.

The clothes the late reporter was wearing at the time of his death were placed on a biohazard drying rack for two days, then sealed, Manning testified.

1:53 p.m. | Snapshots from inside the courtroom show Robert Telles' facial expressions as photos from Jeff German's autopsy were shown.

Yagi testifies that she determined German's cause and manner of death to be homicide from sharp force injuries.

She also documented what appeared to be defensive wounds on German's hands.

She said the deepest wound on German's body was about 3 inches.#TellesTrial



1:28 p.m. | Court is back in session with Stephanie Yagi, a medical examiner at the Clark County Coroner's Office, taking the stand.

Prosecutor Christopher Hamner asked Dr. Yagi about the wounds found on German's body and which of them could have caused fatal injury.

11:15 a.m. | Draskovich cross examines retired Detective Mogg, honing in on the Yukon Denali.

Mogg began testimony yesterday.#TellesTrial



Day 3

5:37 p.m. | A juror was questioned because she knew witness Roy Bailey more than a decade ago through work. She was allowed to stay on the panel. Witness testimony to resume tomorrow morning at 11.

She was allowed to stay on the panel.

Witness testimony to resume tomorrow morning at 11.#TellesTrial



She was allowed to stay on the panel.



3:52 p.m. | Retired homicide detective Cliff Mogg is now testifying. He is now a contracted investigator for the Clark County DA's office and prepared a PowerPoint of the surveillance video analysis from the day of German's murder.

These are some pictures of what appears to be cut up pieces of a shoe Smissen testified she took that day.#TellesTrial

Witness Stephanie Smissen, also a Metro senior crime scene analyst, testifies she took pictures of any potential evidence at Robert Telles' home on Sept. 7, 2022.#TellesTrial

2:48 p.m. | Next witness is Jamie Ioos, the director of public information at Metro. She said surveillance video and photo of the suspect in Jeff German's murder was given to her office by the homicide division.

Witness & crime scene analyst Claire Browning said bags were placed over German's hands to preserve any DNA.#TellesTrial

2:10 p.m. | Third witness was another neighbor of German who said it was odd that his house garage was open. The fourth witness is a Metro senior crime scene analyst who said she took pictures and a report at German's home on Sept. 3, 2022.

1:54 p.m. | Second witness is Holly's husband, Roy. He is testifying on the moments he discovered Jeff's body and called 911.

1:42 p.m. | The first witness, Holly Bailey, said she was Jeff German's neighbor for 27 years. Bailey testifies she noticed it was off the German's house garage was up on Sept. 2, 2022.

Bailey testifies she noticed it was odd that German's house garage was up on September 2, 2022.



1:36 p.m. | State calls its first witness to the stand.

12:37 p.m. | Draskovich plays a death threat voicemail Jeff German received.

Draskovich said there is a lack of motive for Telles to kill German.



He said there were many threats of violence against Jeff German.



Draskovich says the search warrant on Telles' phone was active during the time of German's murder and cell signals indicated Telles was at home at the time of the murder.#TellesTrial

11:58 a.m.| Robert Draskovich, Telles' attorney, gives defense opening statements.

He's giving a story of Telles saying he is a "family man" and put himself through law school.#TellesTrial

11:36 a.m.| Weckerly closes her opening statements.

11:30 a.m. | Weckerly plays an interview Telles did with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

When police seized Telles' phone, Weckerly said they found this voice message Jeff German had left.



11:20 a.m. | State prosecutor Pamela Weckerly gives a timeline of events on the day Jeff German's body was found outside his home.

Robert Telles listening to state's opening statements.



10:58 a.m. | State prosecutors are providing opening statements.

State prosecutor Pamela Weckerly is now providing opening statements.



10:46 a.m. | A panel of 14 jurors just walked into the courtroom and were sworn in.