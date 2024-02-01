Suspect in Las Vegas woman's stabbing death arrested in Kentucky

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect in the death of a woman who was found stabbed in a southwest Las Vegas home last week is now in custody.

Police on Thursday announced the arrest of 34-year-old David Perry on a warrant for open murder with a deadly weapon.

Perry was taken into custody in Louisville, Kentucky and will be extradited back to Clark County to face charges, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman found dead on Thursday, Jan. 25 has since been identified as 33-year-old Breyanna Sotomayor.

Police said she was found inside a residence in the 8700 block of Tom Noon Avenue at 8:42 a.m.

The case remains under investigation by LVMPD's Homicide Section.