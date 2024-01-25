Woman found dead from apparent stab wound in southwest Las Vegas home, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman's death is under investigation after her body was found Thursday morning inside a southwest Las Vegas residence.

Police were called at 8:42 a.m. to the 8700 block of Tom Noon Avenue, in a residential neighborhood near Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road.

The woman was found "suffering from an apparent stab wound" and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Homicide detectives were notified and the investigation was turned over to them.

As of this report, police had not released any information about potential suspects in the woman's death.

She is expected to be publicly identified once the Clark County Coroner's Office can notify her relatives.

Police urged anyone with information about this incident to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.