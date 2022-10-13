Watch Now
Suspect in Las Vegas homeless stabbings will have mental competency reviewed

KTNV
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced the arrest of Christopher Martell, who's suspected of stabbing four people in the university district over the past week.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 13:44:26-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man charged with knife attacks on four homeless people, including two who died, will have his mental competency reviewed.

Court documents show that 33-year-old Christopher Martell is scheduled for a mental competency hearing next month.

Martell was arrested on Sept. 21 following an attack on two people — a woman in her 30s and an older man in a wheelchair — on Flamingo Road not far from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Police said both victims were homeless.

RELATED: The Jody Thompson Devries story, changing the stigma around homelessness

Investigators say they found evidence showing Martell was the same assailant who killed 57-year-old Jody Devries and 74-year-old Mary Susan Miller. Both women were found dead behind a church about a week apart last month—before Martell's arrest.

The Clark County coroner said both died of multiple stab and slash wounds. Neither had a home address.

Martell has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

RELATED: Psychiatrist offers insight into stabbing attacks on homeless in Las Vegas

