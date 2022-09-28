The Psychology of Stabbing, Christoper Martell

LAS VEGAS — 33 year old Christopher Martell was in court today. He’s charged with 2 counts of murder and 2 counts of attempted murder for allegedly targeting homeless people here in the Valley.

Last week we introduced you to Judi Fergason, who’s the twin sister of one of the victims. Police believe, Jody Thompson DeVries was the first homeless woman to be killed by Christopher Martell on September 14th.

Days later, three other people, also homeless were attacked. One of them died.

Judi says she doesn’t have the ability to comprehend this level of evil.

Jody Thompson DeVries was stabbed while asleep outside of a church on University Ave.

Days later on September 20th, another homeless woman was killed, and just one day after that two other people stabbed, a male and female, both in critical condition.

Dr. Timothy Jeider is a psychiatrist her says people who are experiencing homelessness are often easier targets, ‘there’s a lot of opportunity folks seeing the population is why they’re often targeted in victimized because of the nature just because of the nature of how they live and where they are in their circumstances.’

In trying to understand the crimes police believe Martell committed, we’re asking ‘why’ a stabbing and ‘why’ these victims.

Dr. Jeider says ‘victims sometimes will be a very specific target where there is a personal relationship that they’re going after or sometimes victims act as a surrogate for a different personal relationship.’

“What’s different about stabbings is that it’s usually more up close more personal kind of attack on someone,” Dr. Jeider says.

As the investigation into the crimes continues the mystery surrounding a motive remains.

According to the Nevada Homeless Alliance, nearly 14 thousand people will experience homelessness in our neighborhood at some point this year.

These numbers are up and largely a fall out from the pandemic.

These statistics also show, 36 percent of those experiencing homelessness have substance abuse problems, and 33 percent of them have mental issues.