UPDATE: Las Vegas police speak on recent stabbings of 2 women in university district

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will provide an update Thursday morning on two recent fatal stabbings near UNLV.

Both homicides occurred in the area of Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway, on Sept. 14 and Sept. 20.

Capt. Dori Koren and Lt. Jason Johansson with the Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau are expected to provide more information to the public.

On the evening of Sept. 14, a woman was stabbed at a business in the 1400 block of University Avenue, Metro police said previously. Arriving officers found the woman unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined the woman was sleeping outside the business when "an unknown male walked up and stabbed her" before fleeing the scene.

Six days later, another woman was found stabbed to death at an apartment complex approximately half-a-mile from the previous stabbing.

In that case, Metro officials said the woman appeared to be homeless.

The attacks prompted a warning from University Police Services, which cautioned UNLV students but noted there was no known connection to UNLV.

