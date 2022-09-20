Police investigate homicide on Algonquin Drive, near William E. Orr Middle School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has been reported on northbound Algonquin Drive, north of Flamingo Road, according to RTC of Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating a homicide in the area, near the Hesperian Falls Apartment Complex. Police will be holding a press conference at the scene at 10:00 a.m.

All lanes have been blocked until further notice. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes and use caution when traveling in the area.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.