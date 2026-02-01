Suspect arrested nearly four months after fatal North Las Vegas shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly four months after the crime first happened, a suspect has been arrested in connection to a North Las Vegas shooting that left one person dead.

According to booking logs, 27-year-old Kenneth Rapier was arrested on May 27.

This comes after police say that around 3:08 a.m. on Feb. 1, officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of East Centennial Parkway due to reports of a shooting with a possible victim.

When police arrived, they found a man with critical injuries. Officers and medical crews attempted life-saving procedures, but the victim succumbed to their injuries.

Rapier is now being held on charges including open murder, robbery, and grand larceny of a motor vehicle out of North Las Vegas. He's also facing charges of being arrested while on probation in Clark County District Court.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.