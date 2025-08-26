Suspect arrested in fatal house party shooting that neighbors say had been problem spot for months

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting at a house party in the northwest valley that left a 17-year-old dead.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they arrested a 17-year-old suspect on Aug. 22 on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened on Aug. 5 at a home in the 5600 block of North Bonita Vista Street, near Ann and Durango.

Channel 13 looked into previous complaints that had been made about the property.

"You see drug deals going on every day, people in cars and parties every night for the last 8 months," neighbor Dallas told Channel 13. "Metro has been here multiple times because of the shenanigans that's going on at that home. I'm just sick of it."

As we looked into the property further, we also learned that the home was supposedly surrendered through bankruptcy, raising questions about property oversight and squatting concerns.

Police said the suspect is now held at the Clark County jail.

