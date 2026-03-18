Suspect accused of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend in southwest valley arrested

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead after her boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her in her apartment Tuesday, according to Metro Police.

The homicide happened in the area of the 8900 block of South Durango Drive.

Police say that dispatch received a call around 3:30 p.m. from a woman claiming that her boyfriend was in her apartment with a gun.

Watch the full briefing here:

FULL BRIEFING: Investigation underway after homicide in southwest valley

When police arrived, they came across a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Police rendered aid but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police learned that they were girlfriend and boyfriend and used to live together, and as the boyfriend was collecting his things, he allegedly shot his girlfriend.

The suspect fled before police arrived, but as detectives investigated, 33-year-old Jorge Garcia was identified as the suspect.

Garcia was taken into custody without incident and is held on a charge of open murder at the Clark County jail.

