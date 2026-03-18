Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
Local News

Actions

Suspect accused of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend in southwest valley arrested

homicide in southwest valley
KTNV
homicide in southwest valley
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead after her boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her in her apartment Tuesday, according to Metro Police.

The homicide happened in the area of the 8900 block of South Durango Drive.

Police say that dispatch received a call around 3:30 p.m. from a woman claiming that her boyfriend was in her apartment with a gun.

Watch the full briefing here:

FULL BRIEFING: Investigation underway after homicide in southwest valley

When police arrived, they came across a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Police rendered aid but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police learned that they were girlfriend and boyfriend and used to live together, and as the boyfriend was collecting his things, he allegedly shot his girlfriend.

The suspect fled before police arrived, but as detectives investigated, 33-year-old Jorge Garcia was identified as the suspect.

Garcia was taken into custody without incident and is held on a charge of open murder at the Clark County jail.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team