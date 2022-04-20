Student arrested for assaulting teacher at Foothill High School in Henderson, principal says

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A teacher was assaulted by a student at Foothill High School in Henderson on Wednesday, according to the school's principal, Jonathan Synold.

The teacher was "not physically harmed," and the student was arrested, Synold said in an email to parents.

"School police quickly responded and handled the situation within minutes," Synold said, adding that class time was "not interrupted" by the incident.

Synold didn't elaborate on the circumstances of the assault and said he was unable to discuss individual student matters due to privacy laws. 13 Action News has contacted the Clark County School District Police Department for more information.

"I am once again asking that parents and guardians talk to their students about the ramifications of breaking the Student Code of Conduct," Synold wrote.

SCHOOL SAFETY: Concerns over violence in the Clark County School District

CCSD students have been back in school since Tuesday following their Spring Break. News of the assault comes after an attack on a teacher at Eldorado High School that resulted in 15 felony charges against a 16-year-old student.

That attack came amid reports of an alarming increase in violence within CCSD, and was met with outrage from teachers across the district. That led to a promise from district officials that they would upgrade security cameras in schools and provide every teacher with an alert lanyard allowing them to contract administrators and police with the push of a button.

13 Action News has requested comment from CCSD.