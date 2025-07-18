State Police arrest driver on DUI charges from crash that killed California woman

(KTNV) — A man has been arrested on DUI charges related to fatal crash that happened earlier this month on July 5.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said a Honda Civic was driving northbound on Interstate 15 just south of mile marker 75 in Clark County around 6:20 a.m.

NSP said the Honda failed to stay in its travel lane, entered the right shoulder and struck a paddle marker and metal post. The Honda then continued north and hit a guardrail which entered the vehicle. It came to rest on its wheels.

The passenger of the vehicle, identified by NSP as 41-year-old Gloria Maria Veganava of Perris, Calif., was taken to a hospital but later died from her injuries on July 8, according to officials.

NSP said the driver, Jose Guadalupe Magallon Mora, was also taken to a hospital for injuries sustained and was later arrested on suspicion of impairment.

2025 Year to date: The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command Region One has investigated 36 fatal crashes resulting in 37 fatalities.