LVMPD officer arrested by State Police on reckless driving, DUI charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has been arrested on multiple charges surrounding reckless driving.

Officer Zachary Louis was arrested by Nevada State Police on Wednesday and booked into the Clark County jail on charges including 1st offense DUI, disobeying a peace officer, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle and no proof of insurance.

Louis has been employed with LVMPD since 2020. He will be placed on suspension of police powers with pay pending further investigation