Son of rancher Cliven Bundy arrested after southern Utah traffic stop

(KTNV) — A rancher and antigovernment activist known for his armed confrontations with law enforcement in Nevada and Oregon faces new charges after his arrest in southern Utah.

Ammon Bundy is best known for his 41-day armed occupation of a wildlife refuge in Oregon 10 years ago. He is the son of Cliven Bundy, the Nevada rancher who clashed with the Bureau of Land Management over cattle grazing rights in 2014.

The new charges against Ammon Bundy are unrelated. The Iron County Sheriff's Office alleges he drove without a license plate, registration or driver's license on Wednesday. He was booked into the Iron County Jail on four charges and has since been released.

An account from the deputy who pulled Bundy over alleges he "had to be forcefully handcuffed." One of the listed charges against him is interfering with a peace officer.

Saint George News reports Bundy told them that travel should not require government permission.

Bundy was acquitted in his armed occupation case and went on to run for governor of Idaho. A federal judge dismissed charges against Cliven, Ammon and another Bundy son, Ryan, for the Nevada standoff.