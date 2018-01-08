Nevada federal judge dismisses charges against Cliven Bundy, two sons

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A U.S. judge in Nevada has dismissed charges against rancher Cliven Bundy and his 2 sons.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro's ruling on Monday comes after she declared a mistrial last month in proceedings against 71-year-old Cliven Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and Montana militia leader Ryan Payne.



The judge signaled at that time that she might dismiss the case outright.



Navarro severely criticized prosecutors for what she called "willful" violations of due process rights of defendants, including failing to properly turn over evidence to their lawyers.



Her decision is sure to reverberate among states' rights advocates in the Western U.S., where the federal government controls vast lands that some people want to protect and others want used for grazing, mining and oil and gas drilling.

The collapse of the case is a stunning failure for the U.S. attorney's office in Nevada, where 19 co-defendants were indicted in early 2016 on charges including conspiracy, obstruction and threats and assault of federal agents in the April 2014 standoff outside Bunkerville.

Supporters of the Bundy family waiting outside federal courthouse for Cliven's release after judge dismissed #BundyTrial with prejudice @KTNV pic.twitter.com/kCHmjKKlFW — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) January 8, 2018