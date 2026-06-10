Son fatally shoots father during argument in east Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was fatally shot by his son during an argument in an east Las Vegas apartment on Tuesday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD Homicide Lt. Robert Price says the shooting happened at approximately 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Bruce Street, near Sahara Avenue.

WATCH | Lt. Price shares information about the initial investigation:

[FULL PRESSER] Son shoots father during argument in east Las Vegas, police say

Officers responding to 911 calls found the victim inside an apartment and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Price said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Price said patrol officers soon found the suspected gunman, who was identified as the man's son, a few blocks away from the scene.

The investigation is still in its initial stages, but Price said detectives believe the father and son were in an argument that turned physical, and the son pulled out a gun and shot his father.

At this time, the victim and suspect have not been publicly identified. Price described the son as in his early 20s and the father in his late 40s.

Police believe this is an isolated incident. Anyone with information that could help the investigation is encouraged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.