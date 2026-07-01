Social media video prompts investigation into horse's death in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police investigating the death of a horse are asking the public to help identify the person who killed it.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a video posted on social media prompted the animal cruelty investigation, which began on June 27.

"The video appears to show a white single-cab pickup truck pulling a dark-colored horse with white markings," police stated in a Tuesday news release.

Neighbors informed police that the horse was later found dead in front of a residence in the 1300 block of Ringe Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

LVMPD Las Vegas police are asking for information to help them locate the owner of a horse found dead in the east valley, and the driver of a white pickup truck seen on video pulling it.

Detectives with LVMPD's Animal Cruelty Section have launched an investigation and are asking for the public's help to identify the horse's owner, as well as the driver or drivers of the pickup truck depicted in the video.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to contact the Animal Cruelty Section at 702-828-2907 or animalcruelty@lvmpd.com.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.