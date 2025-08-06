LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after a man was found lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning.
It happened in the 2800 block of West Sahara Avenue around 1:55 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
WATCH | We have video of the scene as police investigate here:
Shooting investigation comes after man found bleeding in the road, says Las Vegas police
Details are limited, but police did confirm the man was found bleeding from his head. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Sahara was closed from Richfield to Teddy while officers investigated, but the road has since reopened.
This is an ongoing investigation.
-
Shooting at house party in northwest valley leaves teen dead, says LVMPDAuthorities responded to a home near Ann and Durango after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots and screaming around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
LVMPD body camera footage reveals new details about NYC shooter's historyBody camera footage reveals Las Vegas gunman Shane Tamura's history with police before killing four in NYC, including mental health holds that didn't block weapon purchase.
Suspect accused of sex trafficking caught after fleeing from Henderson PoliceThe Henderson Police Department are investigating an "incident" in the 1000 block of Galleria Drive.
LVMPD sergeant to serve minimum of 4 years in prison for charges in 3 casesKevin Menon was sentenced on Monday in multiple cases Channel 13 has covered extensively since his initial arrest.