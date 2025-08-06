LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after a man was found lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 2800 block of West Sahara Avenue around 1:55 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Shooting investigation comes after man found bleeding in the road, says Las Vegas police

Details are limited, but police did confirm the man was found bleeding from his head. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Sahara was closed from Richfield to Teddy while officers investigated, but the road has since reopened.

This is an ongoing investigation.