Second suspect accused in murder of Las Vegas Dotty's casino manager

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A second suspect has been charged in connection with the murder of a Dotty's casino manager in Las Vegas.

54-year-old James Garvey Holmes appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday morning. He was arrested for open murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit murder.

Previously, 28-year-old Samuel Schmid was arrested in Riverside County, Calif. for the murder of Alicia Gibellina, the casino manager who chased after Schmid to recover a stolen purse.

Police said Schmid ran Gibellina over with a stolen car after she followed him into the parking lot of the strip mall on Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road, where the Dotty's is located.

Schmid was extradited back to Las Vegas and appeared in court on Tuesday after refusing to appear at an initial hearing scheduled Monday.

Las Vegas police denied 13 Action News' request to obtain Holmes' arrest report, citing their ongoing investigation.

Holmes is scheduled to appear in court again on May 31.