Suspect ran over manager of Dotty's on Flamingo and Jones, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they are investigating a homicide near Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard on Wednesday evening.

Lt. Ray Spencer from LVMPD said around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, 911 received a call of a robbery that occurred inside the Dotty's on Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard.

Police said that a customer was sitting and playing at a video poker machine when a Black male around the age of 20 to 30 sat next to the customer. The male then got up shortly after and stole the purse from the customer and fled outside into a vehicle.

The manager of the Dotty's ran after the suspect and confronted him. However, according to police, the suspect pointed a handgun to the manager which caused her to walk behind the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then reversed the car, consequently running over her.

The manager of the Dotty's was a woman in her 60s according to Spencer, and she was transported to UMC Trauma where she was pronounced deceased.

Police said the driver fled from the scene, and LVMPD that they are wanted for one count of open murder and strong arm robbery.

LVMPD says to report a tip to authorities, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or submit online at CrimeStoppersOfNV.com. You can remain anonymous.