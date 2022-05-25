Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Suspect in Dotty's murder appears in court for the first time

13 Action News covered when the suspect in the Dotty's murder, Samuel Schmid, appeared in court on Tuesday.
Posted at 7:13 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 22:24:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect in the Dotty's murder, Samuel Schmid, appeared in court on Tuesday being held without bail.

BREAKING STORY: Suspect ran over manager of Dotty's on Flamingo and Jones, police say

Schmid is the man accused of running over a Dotty’s Casino manager, Alicia Gibellina, during a robbery getaway.

A criminal complaint has been filed against Schmid, charging him with open murder for the death of the 60- year-old.

EXTENSIVE CRIMINAL HISTORY: Suspect in the killing of Dotty's Casino manager has extensive criminal history in Las Vegas

This comes after he refused to appear for a hearing originally scheduled yesterday.

Schmid has been assigned a public defender and will appear back in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH