Suspect in Dotty's murder appears in court for the first time

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect in the Dotty's murder, Samuel Schmid, appeared in court on Tuesday being held without bail.

Schmid is the man accused of running over a Dotty’s Casino manager, Alicia Gibellina, during a robbery getaway.

A criminal complaint has been filed against Schmid, charging him with open murder for the death of the 60- year-old.

This comes after he refused to appear for a hearing originally scheduled yesterday.

Schmid has been assigned a public defender and will appear back in court on Thursday.