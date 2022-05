LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Samuel Schmid, the man arrested in the parking lot killing of Dotty's Casino manager Alicia Gibellina, has an extensive criminal history in Las Vegas.

Schmid was in Justice Court in Las Vegas on March 18, 2022, facing charges on several offenses.

Schmid was released and told by Judicial officer Daniel Westmeyer to "stay out of trouble."

Craig Drummond, a criminal defense attorney and former U.S. Army prosecutor in Las Vegas said it appears the criminal complaint was not filed.