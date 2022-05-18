Police identify man suspected in murder of Dotty's casino manager

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have identified the man arrested for the murder of a Dotty's casino manager in Las Vegas.

28-year-old Samuel Schmid was arrested Tuesday in Riverside County, Calif., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

MORE: Man suspected of killing Las Vegas Dotty's manager arrested in southern California

He's the man suspected of running over Alicia Gibellina with a stolen car after stealing a purse from a woman inside the casino, located in a strip mall on Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard.

Surveillance video obtained by 13 Action News shows Gibellina running after the purse thief before she was run over.

VIDEO: Dotty's manager, Alicia Gibellina, chasing after suspect who stole customers purse

Schmid is awaiting extradition from California to Las Vegas to face charges, police said.