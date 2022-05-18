Watch
Police identify man suspected in murder of Dotty's casino manager

WARNING: Video may be graphic for some viewers. 13 Action News exclusively obtained video from a nearby business of the Dotty's manager, Alicia Gibellina, chasing after suspect who stole customers purse. Kelsey McFarland reports.
Posted at 3:13 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 18:13:00-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have identified the man arrested for the murder of a Dotty's casino manager in Las Vegas.

28-year-old Samuel Schmid was arrested Tuesday in Riverside County, Calif., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

He's the man suspected of running over Alicia Gibellina with a stolen car after stealing a purse from a woman inside the casino, located in a strip mall on Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard.

Surveillance video obtained by 13 Action News shows Gibellina running after the purse thief before she was run over.

Schmid is awaiting extradition from California to Las Vegas to face charges, police said.

