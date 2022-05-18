Man suspected of killing Las Vegas Dotty's manager arrested in southern California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man suspected of running over and killing a Dotty's manager in Las Vegas is now behind bars.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 13 Action News obtained video from a nearby business of the manager, Alicia Gibellina, chasing after the suspect.

The man believed responsible for Gibellina's death was arrested in southern California on Monday night, Las Vegas police confirmed.

Employees of the Dotty's on Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard, where Gibellina worked, celebrated the arrest. Some said they cried tears of joy when they heard the news.

This news came six days after Gibellina was run over in the parking lot of the strip mall where the casino is located. Police say she was chasing after a man who stole a customer's purse.

Evidence found at the scene led police to a suspect, said Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's homicide section. Police have yet to publicly identify the person they arrested.

Growing memorials both inside and outside of the Dotty's pay tribute to Gibellina. There are also posters of her GoFundMe page around the business complex.

The man police arrested will be arraigned in southern California, where he will either waive or fight extradition to Las Vegas, police said.