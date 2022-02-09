Watch
Prosecutors seek death penalty in case of 'random terrorism' at Las Vegas convenience store

Posted at 8:26 PM, Feb 08, 2022
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors have filed documents to seek the death penalty against a 22-year-old man accused of donning battle gear and firing at least 20 shots outside and inside a Las Vegas convenience store, killing a man in a parked car but missing people in the business.

Jesus Uribe of Las Vegas faces 27 felony charges in the Nov. 4 rampage that prosecutors dubbed an act of random terrorism.

Uribe's public defender declined to comment Tuesday about Friday's court filing. Uribe remains jailed with a court hearing Feb. 23 on a bid to be freed pending trial. That's scheduled for March 2023.

