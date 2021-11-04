Watch
Local News

Actions

Homicide suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in southwest Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 4:35 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 20:33:45-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE: Police arrested a man suspected of firing at multiple cars and people at a convenience store in southwest Las Vegas on Thursday, killing at least one person.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning near Robindale Road and Jones Boulevard. After a SWAT standoff in a nearby neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, police announced the as-yet unidentified 22-year-old suspect was in custody.

Police were questioning the suspect as of this report but expected he would be booked into jail on a charge of open murder and additional charges related to shooting at multiple cars and people.
_____________________________

PREVIOUS: Traffic was impacted Thursday afternoon as Las Vegas Metropolitan Police worked to apprehend a wanted suspect barricaded inside a residence.

Police first contacted the suspect at 12:06 p.m. in the 7500 block of Aurora Glow Street, in southwest Las Vegas. The suspect didn't come out of the residence and police are now treating the situation as a barricade, they said. SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.

Traffic at several intersections was blocked off for police activity, including:

  • Lindell Road and Eldorado Lane
  • Mission Palm Street and Eldorado Lane
  • Westwind Road and Believe Court
  • Westwind Road and Robindale Road
  • Eldorado Lane and Aurora Glow Street

Officials would not confirm why the suspect is wanted or what case they're believed to be connected with.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH