Homicide suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in southwest Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE: Police arrested a man suspected of firing at multiple cars and people at a convenience store in southwest Las Vegas on Thursday, killing at least one person.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning near Robindale Road and Jones Boulevard. After a SWAT standoff in a nearby neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, police announced the as-yet unidentified 22-year-old suspect was in custody.

Police were questioning the suspect as of this report but expected he would be booked into jail on a charge of open murder and additional charges related to shooting at multiple cars and people.

_____________________________

PREVIOUS: Traffic was impacted Thursday afternoon as Las Vegas Metropolitan Police worked to apprehend a wanted suspect barricaded inside a residence.

Police first contacted the suspect at 12:06 p.m. in the 7500 block of Aurora Glow Street, in southwest Las Vegas. The suspect didn't come out of the residence and police are now treating the situation as a barricade, they said. SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.

Traffic at several intersections was blocked off for police activity, including:



Lindell Road and Eldorado Lane

Mission Palm Street and Eldorado Lane

Westwind Road and Believe Court

Westwind Road and Robindale Road

Eldorado Lane and Aurora Glow Street

Officials would not confirm why the suspect is wanted or what case they're believed to be connected with.

