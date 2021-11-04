Homicide suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in southwest Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE: Police arrested a man suspected of firing at multiple cars and people at a convenience store in southwest Las Vegas on Thursday, killing at least one person.
The shooting happened early Thursday morning near Robindale Road and Jones Boulevard. After a SWAT standoff in a nearby neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, police announced the as-yet unidentified 22-year-old suspect was in custody.
Police were questioning the suspect as of this report but expected he would be booked into jail on a charge of open murder and additional charges related to shooting at multiple cars and people.
_____________________________
PREVIOUS: Traffic was impacted Thursday afternoon as Las Vegas Metropolitan Police worked to apprehend a wanted suspect barricaded inside a residence.
Police first contacted the suspect at 12:06 p.m. in the 7500 block of Aurora Glow Street, in southwest Las Vegas. The suspect didn't come out of the residence and police are now treating the situation as a barricade, they said. SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.
Traffic at several intersections was blocked off for police activity, including:
- Lindell Road and Eldorado Lane
- Mission Palm Street and Eldorado Lane
- Westwind Road and Believe Court
- Westwind Road and Robindale Road
- Eldorado Lane and Aurora Glow Street
Officials would not confirm why the suspect is wanted or what case they're believed to be connected with.