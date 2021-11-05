Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police identify suspected gunman in gas station killing, barricade

items.[0].image.alt
LVMPD
Suspect photo 1.jpg
Posted at 9:07 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 12:10:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have identified the suspected gunman from a deadly convenience store shooting as 22-year-old Jesus Javier Uribe.

Uribe is suspected of firing at multiple cars and people at a convenience store in southwest Las Vegas on Thursday and killing one person.

RELATED: Gunman in tactical gear opens fire, killing one at Las Vegas gas station

According to arrest records he has been charged with Open Murder, Attempted Murder, Robbery and several other charges relating to firing a gun towards people and buildings.

After the shooting near Robindale Road and Jones Boulevard police say he barricaded himself in a home in the 7500 block of Aurora Glow Street.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH