Las Vegas police identify suspected gunman in gas station killing, barricade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have identified the suspected gunman from a deadly convenience store shooting as 22-year-old Jesus Javier Uribe.

Uribe is suspected of firing at multiple cars and people at a convenience store in southwest Las Vegas on Thursday and killing one person.

According to arrest records he has been charged with Open Murder, Attempted Murder, Robbery and several other charges relating to firing a gun towards people and buildings.

After the shooting near Robindale Road and Jones Boulevard police say he barricaded himself in a home in the 7500 block of Aurora Glow Street.