Police seek 'armed and extremely dangerous' 16-year-old as suspect in North Las Vegas killing

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 16-year-old boy considered "armed and extremely dangerous" is wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in North Las Vegas.

In a press release on Tuesday, North Las Vegas Police publicly identified Arnaz Jones as a suspect in the fatal shooting on Dec. 29.

Police say Jones is wanted in connection with the killing of a man who was found with an apparent gunshot wound in an apartment near Centennial Parkway and Pecos Road just after 9 a.m. on Sunday.

As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jones was still at large.

He's described as a Black male with medium-length "afro-style" black hair and brown eyes, according to police. Jones is said to stand 5 feet 6 inches tall and weigh approximately 140 pounds.

Police say he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with red, black and white writing on the front and back. Two photos provided by police show what the hoodie looks like.

North Las Vegas Police Department Pictures provided by North Las Vegas Police show Arnaz Jones, 16, who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Dec. 29, 2024 near Centennial Parkway and Pecos Road.

Anyone who sees Jones is advised by police to not approach him, but call 911 immediately.

Officials also asked anyone with information about the teenager's whereabouts to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.