12-year-old arrested on murder charge for killing father in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 12-year-old girl is in custody after allegedly stabbing and killing her father in North Las Vegas on Friday, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

At 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a homicide call at an apartment in the 3400 block of Mercury Street.

Officers said the call was initiated after the 12-year-old expressed concerns about a family member's well-being.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 56-year-old man, later identified as James Waldie, dead inside the apartment. Detectives identified him as the minor's father.

WATCH | Channel 13 has video of the scene

Video of fatal stabbing scene on Mercury Street

During the investigation, detectives learned of previous NLVPD responses to the apartment earlier in December for reports of a runaway minor and domestic disturbance.

Throughout the investigation, detectives have identified the 12-year-old girl as the only suspect in the case. Based on evidence and statements, she was arrested on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Police said no evidence was found indicating significant physical harm to the girl before the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, and detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident. Further details will be released when they become available.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or using this link.