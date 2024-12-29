LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 15-year-old boy is accused of killing his father in west Las Vegas on Saturday, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Police say just before 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Tampa Court — near Rainbow Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WATCH: Lt. Robert Price details the investigation of the fatal shooting

15-year-old son arrested for fatally shooting his father in west Las Vegas

Police were told the suspect ran away from the house before officers arrived. They soon found and arrested the 15-year-old boy about 2 miles away, in the 5500 block of Balzar Avenue.

During the investigation, detectives learned the suspect was the son of the man shot. Police said the son and father were fighting along with other family members. At some point, police said the 15-year-old boy grabbed a gun and shot his father.

He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and open murder.

We've since learned the identity of the man who was killed. On Monday morning, the Clark County Coroner's Office identified the boy's father as 45-year-old Jeremy Peterson. Medical examiners determined he died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or throughthis link.