Police searching for suspect in North Las Vegas shooting that killed one

KTNV
File photo of a North Las Vegas police car.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a shooting in North Las Vegas Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 9:05 a.m. to an apartment in the 2900 block of East Centennial Parkway, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his stomach area. The man was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Police said the suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived, but detectives did determine the shooting was caused by a disagreement between the two people.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

