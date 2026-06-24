Police searching for two after one person shot, killed in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (TNV) — Police are searching for two people after a Thursday evening shooting left one man dead.
It happened around 4:18 p.m. in the 5300 block of East Craig Road, near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard N, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
According to Lt. Monique Rodriguez, dispatch received a report of someone shot at a nearby apartment complex.
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When officers arrived, they found a victim and immediately began life-saving measures, but the victim ultimately was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
During the investigation, authorities learned the victim was talking with a friend when he was suddenly shot at by two unknown men fleeing the area, according to LVMPD.
While Rodriguez said police believe this to be an isolated incident, no arrests have been made yet in connection to this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
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[FULL BRIEFING] Police searching for two after one person shot, killed in northeast Las VegasIt happened around 4:18 p.m. in the 5300 block of East Craig Road, near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard N, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
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