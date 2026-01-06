Police search for remaining suspect after barricade ends near Boulder Highway

UPDATE | Jan. 6, 2:38 p.m.

A post shared by LVMPD on X has revealed that the barricade has since been cleared by SWAT, but that police are still searching for the last suspect. All roads in the area has reopened.

#UPDATE SWAT cleared the vacant business building and the last outstanding suspect was not located. This is still an ongoing investigation.



All roads have reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY

A robbery investigation has developed into a barricade off Boulder Highway Tuesday morning.

It began just after 3 a.m. in the 4800 block of Boulder Highway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said two suspects were arrested after people who were staying in a vacant building reported that they had been robbed.



WATCH | Here's video of the investigation we captured with one of our traffic cameras:

Police investigating robbery of people staying in vacant building

Channel 13 has now learned through Metro sources that this is now being treated as a barricade situation.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are responding.

The investigation is ongoing, and drivers are asked to avoid the area due to a large police presence.

Here's a live look at the road closure from the barricade: