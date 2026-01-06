Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police search for remaining suspect after barricade ends near Boulder Highway

Barricade comes after robbery investigation at vacant building off Boulder Highway, police say
Police arrest two after robbery inside a vacant building off Boulder Highway
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE | Jan. 6, 2:38 p.m.

A post shared by LVMPD on X has revealed that the barricade has since been cleared by SWAT, but that police are still searching for the last suspect. All roads in the area has reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY

A robbery investigation has developed into a barricade off Boulder Highway Tuesday morning.

It began just after 3 a.m. in the 4800 block of Boulder Highway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said two suspects were arrested after people who were staying in a vacant building reported that they had been robbed.

WATCH | Here's video of the investigation we captured with one of our traffic cameras:

Police investigating robbery of people staying in vacant building

Channel 13 has now learned through Metro sources that this is now being treated as a barricade situation.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are responding.

The investigation is ongoing, and drivers are asked to avoid the area due to a large police presence.

Here's a live look at the road closure from the barricade:

