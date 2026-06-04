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Police responding to shooting that killed one in southeast valley

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
KTNV
FILE - These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to shooting that has left one person dead Thursday morning.

It happened around 8:39 a.m. in the 4900 block of Lana Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police received a call that someone had been shot and was lying on the ground. An ambulance took the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Please avoid the area due to the heavy police presence.

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