Police responding to shooting that killed one in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to shooting that has left one person dead Thursday morning.
It happened around 8:39 a.m. in the 4900 block of Lana Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police received a call that someone had been shot and was lying on the ground. An ambulance took the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing. Please avoid the area due to the heavy police presence.
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