Police responding to shooting that killed one in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to shooting that has left one person dead Thursday morning.

It happened around 8:39 a.m. in the 4900 block of Lana Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police received a call that someone had been shot and was lying on the ground. An ambulance took the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Please avoid the area due to the heavy police presence.