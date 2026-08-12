Police: Person hospitalized after shooting in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person was hospitalized with unknown injuries after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the east valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said dispatch received a call about a shooting near the intersection of Bonanza Road and Lamb Boulevard. Responding officers found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to LVMPD, some lanes in the area have been closed to traffic as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 13 for updates as they become available.