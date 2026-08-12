Police: Person hospitalized after shooting in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person was hospitalized with unknown injuries after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the east valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said dispatch received a call about a shooting near the intersection of Bonanza Road and Lamb Boulevard. Responding officers found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
According to LVMPD, some lanes in the area have been closed to traffic as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 13 for updates as they become available.
-
[GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING] Las Vegas police detail investigation into shooting that left two people dead, officer injuredAsst. Sheriff Fred Haas shares developments in the investigation of a police response in Spring Valley that ended with two people dead and an officer injured. Please note: This video contains graphic content that many may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.
Police release graphic body camera footage from deadly domestic violence callAsst. Sheriff Fred Haas revealed new details about the ongoing investigation during a press conference on Wednesday that included graphic 911 calls and body-worn camera footage.
Woman arrested after admitting to intentionally setting Fred Mountain FireA woman was arrested after she allegedly admitted to intentionally setting the Fred Mountain Fire north of Reno, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Lasers aimed at LVMPD police helicopters result in sentence, plea, indictmentsA Las Vegas man faces up to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aiming a laser pointer at an LVMPD helicopter, in one of multiple recent cases the Department of Justice has handled.