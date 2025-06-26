Police: Man found dead during search warrant at home in southeast Las Vegas

HENDERSON (KTNV) — An investigation is ongoing after a man was found dead amid a search warrant at a Las Vegas home, authorities say.

Henderson police detectives, SWAT officers and the Henderson Fire Department arrived at the home, near Cactus Avenue and Amigo Street, at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from Henderson Police.

A man was seen "retreating" into the residence by officers who came to serve the warrant, police stated. When SWAT officers entered the home, they found a man who was dead. Police say there was only one man inside the home.

"We can confirm this was not an officer-involved shooting," an HPD spokesperson noted.

As of this report, the deceased man had not been publicly identified. Police also did not release additional details about the nature of their search warrant for the residence.

"The investigation remains active and ongoing, so no additional information will be provided at this time," police stated.