LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New Las Vegas police body camera footage is showing the immediate aftermath of a deadly shooting in front of the Bellagio Fountains earlier this month.

WATCH | New police body cam video shows response to deadly Las Vegas Strip shooting (This video may be disturbing to some viewers)

On June 8, 41-year-old Manuel "Manny" Ruiz allegedly shot and killed 44-year-old Rodney Finley and his wife, 43-year-old Tanisha Finley.

According to police, Ruiz and Rodney Finley were content creators who often livestreamed on their social media platforms from tourist attractions around Las Vegas and the incident likely stemmed from a YouTube feud that dated back to at least October 2023.

An officer arriving at the scene stayed with Rodney and kept encouraging him to hang on.

"Can you hear me? Can you hear me? Come on man. Stay with me. Stay with me," the officer can be heard telling Rodney.

When paramedics arrived, they tried to stop the bleeding and cover the wounds. That's when Rodney stopped breathing and officers began CPR.

"Nothing?" one officer questioned.

"Nothing bro. No pulse. Starting again," another said.

The police officer who got to the scene first explained that he and his partner were across the street when the shooting began.

"We heard the clacks, came here, and saw both of them already on the ground," the officer explained. "A suspect is outstanding."

He added that he and his partner were frustrated because they thought they spotted Ruiz before he ran away.

"I saw him. I locked eyes with him. He had a beard with glasses and he's wearing a button-up jersey like a baseball-type deal," the officer said. "I ran to him and he took off but then I saw there were two [people] and I couldn't leave them. We ran right past him."

Despite first responders' best efforts, Rodney and Tanisha both died from their injuries.

Officers immediately secured the scene, called in the homicide unit, and began preserving evidence. For example, officers identified multiple bullet casings and fragments at the scene.

"I've got two casings. I've got one right here. Three," an officer pointed out while grabbing cones to mark their spots. "I heard about six shots."

The day after the shooting, Ruiz turned himself in at a Henderson police station.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon.

WATCH | Body camera video shows the moment Manuel Ruiz turned himself in

Clark County Detention Center records show that Ruiz is still in custody, as of Tuesday night.

Court records show that Ruiz is scheduled to be back in court for a status check on July 3.