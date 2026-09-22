Police make arrest in fatal shooting after argument east of the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting east of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday evening.

Thursday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of Andrew Avalos for open murder and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Police had been searching for the gunman since just before 7 p.m. Monday, when a man in his 30s was shot in the area of East Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane.

Lt. Robert Price said several people called 911 to report hearing two men arguing in a parking lot on Grand Drive, followed by several gunshots.

Price said that it appears the two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

WATCH | Lt. Robert Price's full preliminary press briefing on the shooting:

Police investigate fatal shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

Price said police believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

As of this report, the man who was killed has not been publicly identified.