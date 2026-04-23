Police make arrest in east Las Vegas hit-and-run of bicyclist

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 37-year-old man is now jailed in connection with a hit-and-run collision that injured a bicyclist in east Las Vegas last week.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Eric McDaniels was arrested on April 29 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The department originally announced the hit-and-run investigation on April 23. At 7:30 a.m., police say a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in the 3200 block of East St. Louis Avenue, near Fremont Street.

At the time, police said the bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. We've followed up to see if LVMPD can share more about the victim's condition.