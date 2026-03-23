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Police investigating reported shooting near north valley business

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
KTNV
FILE - These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting in the northern valley Monday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Craig Road, just west of N Decatur Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

One person was taken to an area hospital, and one person is in custody, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

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