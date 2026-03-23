Police investigating reported shooting near north valley business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting in the northern valley Monday morning.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Craig Road, just west of N Decatur Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
One person was taken to an area hospital, and one person is in custody, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, and the public is asked to avoid the area.
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