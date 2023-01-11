Police arrest man suspected in fatal shooting at downtown Las Vegas tow company

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man suspected in the shooting death of a downtown Las Vegas tow company employee is now behind bars.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team arrested 27-year-old Jaton Terrell Herder, police said in a news release.

Herder is believed to have become "irate" during an argument with a tow company employee while trying to retrieve a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the business in the 100 block of west Wyoming Avenue at 10:59 a.m. and located the employee with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at University Medical Center and had not been publicly identified as of this report.

Homicide detectives investigation indicated Herder "was upset about his vehicle being towed," police said. "During the interaction, Herder became upset and took out a firearm. He fired multiple shots, striking the victim."

Police say Herder fled the shooting scene but was later apprehended and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.