Police: Man 'became irate' and shot downtown Las Vegas tow company employee over car dispute

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for a man who "became irate" during a dispute over a car and shot a tow company employee in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to a tow company on the north side of the 100 block of Wyoming Avenue just before 11 a.m., Lt. Jason Johansson with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section said.

Inside the business, officers located a Hispanic male in his 40s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Johansson said. He was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center, where he was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspected shooter came to the tow company to retrieve a vehicle, Johansson said. The vehicle couldn't be released because of an issue with documentation, and the shooter "became irate."

#NOW: Metro police are investigating a homicide near Fairfield Ave. and Wyoming Ave. Downtown.

Wyoming is closed while crews work.

We expect a press conference soon.@KTNV pic.twitter.com/fU0Wq9Jdh0 — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) January 10, 2023

An argument ensued before the man pulled out a firearm and shot the victim, Johansson said.

The shooter fled westbound on Wyoming Avenue and had not been apprehended as of this report. Detectives identified a person of interest but had yet to make contact with them, Johansson explained.

As of 2 p.m., Wyoming Avenue was closed in both directions from Commerce Street to Fairfield Avenue, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada advised.

Drivers were advised to plan alternate routes through the area.