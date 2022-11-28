Photos: Las Vegas police unload 30-foot trailer of stolen goods after fencing operation bust

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 30-foot moving trailer of stolen goods was unloaded at an undisclosed warehouse in Las Vegas on Monday morning, police announced.

The goods were recovered when detectives busted a suspected organized fencing operation at a home in the area of Rancho Drive and Oakey Boulevard last on Nov. 18.

Three men were arrested. Police say the suspects "knowingly purchased stolen property and then sell the goods to unsuspected buyers."

TAKE CARE: Experts warn about fencing risks after Las Vegas police seize $1M in stolen goods

Monday morning, retailers helped the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Organized Retail Crime Section unload the trailer of recovered goods. Police say the items were sorted by type, then sorted by which belong to individual retailers.

As many as two dozen retailers sent representatives to sort through the items to reclaim, Sgt. Patrick Flynn said.

Las Vegas police previously estimated the goods they recovered are worth at least $1 million. The true value will be known once they've had the opportunity to process all the items, they said.

Photos shared by the department showed boxes upon boxes of records, scooters, name-brand kitchen appliances, electronics and household goods like plumbing fixtures.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Monday morning, retailers helped the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department unload a 30-foot moving trailer filled with stolen goods recovered from a busted fencing operation.

The property police recovered includes items taken not just from individual retailers, but from home burglaries and other thefts, including incidents on the Strip and "even some jewelry that was stolen in a theft from Texas," Flynn said.

"It's going to take quite a long time to go through all the different serial numbers," he said, "but I think we'll find that it's not just retailers' property that's going to be here. It's also going to be from other thefts across the valley."

Flynn hopes the bust will provide some relief for local retailers facing losses from stolen goods.

"Now that the boosters don't have a location to bring the stolen property to, (retailers) will be able to see, for several months, a drop in their theft from their individual stores," Flynn said.

Items that can't be returned or claimed will be sent to the LVMPD's evidence vault for safekeeping, officials said.