Experts warn about fencing risks after Las Vegas police seize $1M in stolen goods

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With inflation at an all-time high, holiday shoppers are all about finding a good deal.

Some are turning to websites like Craigslist, Offer-Up and Facebook Marketplace to find expensive items at great prices. But it’s important to be careful when shopping because you may get more than you bargained for.

This practice is commonly known as fencing, in which people steal and then re-sell stolen goods to buyers.

Retired Las Vegas Metro detective, Phil de Palma tells shoppers: "If it's too good to be true then most likely it's not true."

De Palma warns that with record-setting inflation and the holidays fast approaching, more shoppers are falling victim. Shoppers often risk their safety to get a good price, instead of getting duped or robbed in the process.

"Once those flags go up, it's best not to go forward with that purchase,” De Palma said. “Purchase something from a legit company, whether it's online from Amazon or in the store, the old-fashioned way."

Last week, three men were arrested by Las Vegas Metro police after hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen property were seized from a home in the valley. According to the arrest report, detectives recovered enough stolen merchandise to "completely fill a 30-foot moving truck."

De Palma says he's seen these scams far too often and warns consumers to use caution. "You have to be aware of purchasing something from private citizens."

Local business owner, Blaze Watchorn says she uses social media to sell collectible coins. Blaze says she's witnessed fencing happening far too often and sometimes confronts the seller.

"A few blocks from here they do fencing and they sell online,” Watchorn said. “Sometimes I ask them is this really real or did you get it from someone else.”

Local photographer, Christian Onuoha says he found a good deal on a Nikon camera online and bought it. But then he saw the seller posting the same exact camera several times and realized the item was stolen.

Onuoha said, "Looking back, I laugh because I went against my better judgment."

De Palma advises shoppers to shop smart and be safe. "If you're going to go to sites like Craiglist, offer-up, do it in a public place, that's number one, and know what you're buying."