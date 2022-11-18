Stolen property worth 'hundreds of thousands' seized in bust of Las Vegas fencing operation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators in Las Vegas seized "enough stolen property to full a 30-foot moving truck" in a recent bust of a suspected fencing operation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of participating in organized retail theft and buying/possessing stolen property, police said. According to police, the suspects in this fencing operation "would knowingly purchase stolen property and then sell the goods to unsuspected buyers."

An investigation into the suspected fencing operation began in October, when detectives honed in on a residence in the 2100 block of Glen Heather Way, near Rancho Drive and Oakey Boulevard in the northwest valley.

On Thursday, LVMPD's Organized Retail Crime Section and investigators with the Department of Homeland Security served a search warrant at the residence, "where they located and recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen property," police said.

Three men were taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. They've since been identified as Jose Campos-Rodriguez, 29, Jose Morales-Cases, 29, and Jose Reyes, 52.

Investigators are now in the process of itemizing the moving truck's worth of items recovered from the residence, police said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.