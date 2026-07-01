Person hospitalized after stabbing near Rainbow, Lake Mead in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person was hospitalized in an unknown condition after a stabbing Wednesday afternoon in the northwest valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say they received a call around 3:25 p.m. that a person had been stabbed near the intersection of Rainbow and Lake Mead boulevards.

The victim's condition is unknown, according to police.

Police say one person has been detained who may be involved, but are still looking for any possible suspects or witnesses.

LVMPD asks the public to avoid the area as they investigate.