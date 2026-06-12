One person dead after morning shooting in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in downtown Las Vegas Friday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of N 7th Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard and I-11, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Details are limited, but police did confirm that one person has been taken into custody, and another was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this report as more information is made available.