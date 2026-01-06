Officer-involved shooting reported off Russell Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.
Details are limited, but the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed it happened in the area of Rocky Hill Road and West Russell Road.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
Channel 13 has a reporter at the scene to bring you updates as they are made available.
WATCH the full police briefing here:
