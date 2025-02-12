New bodycam video shows moments before NLVPD Officer Roscow was killed

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department provided new details and body camera video of the shooting that left Officer Jason Roscow dead on Feb. 4.

You can watch the full briefing here:

[FULL PRESSER] NLVPD show bodycam of events leading to Officer Roscow's death

Here are the details we know

On Feb. 4 at 2:12 p.m., the department received a 911 call from a woman who said a man was walking with a gun and throwing rocks at cars— which broke her window. She described the suspect as an approximately 30-year-old Black man dressed in all black.

Five minutes later, a man called 911 saying the same suspect broke his truck window by throwing rocks.

Police play 911 calls reporting an armed man throwing rocks at cars

That's when Officer Jason Roscow and Officer Luis Mesias Venegas were told to respond to the 4700 block of High Creek in the area of Camino Al Norte and Lone Mountain Road in North Las Vegas.

When Officer Roscow arrived on the scene, he found 25-year-old Alexander Mathis armed with a black 9mm gun. Officer Roscow tried to make contact with Mathis, but he ignored and ran away— jumping into a nearby backyard.



KTNV The North Las Vegas Police Department shared this photo of 25-year-old Alexander Mathis, who was involved in a shootout that led to the death of Officer Jason Roscow. KTNV The North Las Vegas Police Department shared enhanced images from Officer Jason Roscow's body-worn camera.

Officer Roscow located Mathis armed with a handgun and commanded him to show his hands. He said Mathis ignored the officer and fired five rounds, hitting Officer Roscow. He was able to return fire and strike Mathis, police said.

WATCH: Body camera video from Officer Jason Roscow

Roscow bodycam footage

Officer Luis Mesias Venegas arrived as shots were fired by Mathis. He rushed out of his patrol car and fired one shot at the suspect.

WATCH: Body camera video from Officer Luis Mesias Venegas

Luis Mesias Venegas bodycam footage

Medical aid was performed by responding NLVPD officers until medical personnel arrived. NLVPD said Officer Roscow was rushed to University Medical Center around 2:30 p.m. but later died from his injuries.

Mathis was also taken to UMC, where he died from his injuries as well.

During the briefing on Wednesday, officers noted Mathis' prior arrests and convictions:



Carry a concealed weapon without a permit (guilty)

False statement to obstruct offer (dismissed)

Petty larceny (disposition: bench warrant)

They also mentioned the charges Mathis would have faced if he was alive:

KTNV The North Las Vegas Police Department shared enhanced images from Officer Jason Roscow's body-worn camera.

Murder of a police officer

Assault with deadly weapon

Discharging firearm where persons might be in danger

Attempting to elude a police officer

Destruction of property

Resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon

Reckless endangerment

Honoring Officer Jason Roscow

The latest on the North Las Vegas officer killed in the line of duty

Officer Jason Roscow was 46 years old and had been with the department since 2007.

His funeral will be held at Central Church in Henderson on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 9 a.m.

There will be a procession from Palm South Jones Mortuary.

Channel 13 will have a crew to show you parts of the service and ceremony.