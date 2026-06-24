North Las Vegas police investigating shooting that killed 1, injured another

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another Tuesday evening.
Police say officers responded around 8:41 p.m. to the 5200 block of Mountain Garland Lane after receiving reports of shots fired.
According to NLVPD, officers arrived at the location and found one person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a second victim who had been shot was later located at a local hospital.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555. You can also submit a tip online through the Crime Stoppers' website.
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